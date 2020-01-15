Ronan Farrow, HBO Team for Doc About Threats Against Journalists

The project is the first to go into production under a multi-film deal the 'Catch and Kill' author signed with the premium cable outlet in 2018.

Ronan Farrow and the directors of the Oscar-nominated Jesus Camp are teaming for an HBO documentary investigating threats against journalists worldwide.

The untitled documentary is the first to go into production under a multi-film deal the Catch and Kill author signed with the premium cable outlet in 2018. The three-year pact calls for him to produce and front a series of investigative documentary specials for HBO.

Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady of Loki Films will direct the film and executive produce with Farrow.

"Around the world, journalists are under fire," said Farrow. "They’re being spied on using new surveillance technology, imprisoned, even murdered. And we’re seeing evolving tactics deployed against reporters in the United States, too, against the backdrop of a new era of misinformation campaigns and rhetoric that seeks to undermine the very idea of objective reporting. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Rachel, Heidi and HBO to tell these stories."

"We cannot think of a better place than HBO to bring audiences the firsthand stories of reporters taking huge risks in order to fight misinformation and to defend a free and informed society," said Ewing. Grady added, "Reporters covering this upcoming political cycle will be working in a vitriolic, deeply divided country — and our cameras will bear witness to this make or break moment for America’s dedication to a free press."

Farrow was himself the target of surveillance as he reported on sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, as he recounts in Catch and Kill. He writes in the book that operatives from private intelligence firm Black Cube compiled dossiers on both Weinstein's accusers and reporters covering the story.

"Now more than ever, as evidenced by Ronan’s recent reporting, unbiased investigative journalism is both essential and under siege,” said HBO Programming president Casey Bloys. "We're excited to provide a platform for Ronan, Heidi and Rachel to shed light on the harrowing circumstances thrust upon journalists in their tireless pursuit of the truth."

Farrow executive produces via his Glass Cannon Inc., in association with Ewing and Grady (HBO's 12th & Delaware, Showtime's upcoming Love Fraud) of Loki Films. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller will exec produce for HBO.