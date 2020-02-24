TV Ratings: 'The Rookie' Scores Season Highs With 'American Idol' Lead-In

ABC tops Sunday in adults 18-49, and 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' improves a little in the demographic.

ABC's The Rookie scored season highs in the same-day ratings Sunday with an assist from American Idol. The two shows helped ABC top the night in adults 18-49.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist also ticked up in the 18-49 demo on NBC, and is showing some promise on digital platforms.

American Idol held up pretty well vs. its premiere a week ago, drawing a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.46 million viewers (vs. 1.5 and 8.07 million last week). The Rookie delivered a 0.8 in the demo and 4.89 million viewers, beating its previous season highs of 0.7 and 4.11 million for its season premiere.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist improved a little in adults 18-49, notching a 0.5 for NBC. Good Girls maintained the 0.4 for its premiere last week. Both shows are performing well on digital as well; per NBC, the Feb. 16 Zoey drew an additional 0.4 over three days across Hulu, NBC.com and the NBC app, while Good Girls posted a 0.6 on those three platforms.

CBS' 60 Minutes was the most-watched show in primetime with just under 9 million viewers, along with a 0.8 in adults 18-49 (up from 8.03 million and 0.6 the previous week). God Friended Me (5.96 million, 0.6) and NCIS: New Orleans (5.56 million, 0.6) also improved in both measures, and NCIS: Los Angeles (6.18 million, 0.6) added about 130,000 viewers and was even with last week in the 18-49 demo.

The Simpsons dipped a little in adults 18-49 to 0.6 on Fox. Duncanville (0.5), Bob's Burgers (0.6) and Family Guy (0.6) were all even with a week ago. The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl (both 0.2) were also steady.

ABC's 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 led the night by a comfortable margin. It finished half a point ahead of CBS and Fox, which tied for second at 0.6. NBC and Univision also tied at 0.4, followed by Telemundo at 0.3 and The CW at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.