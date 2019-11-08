TV Ratings: 'The Rookie' Doubles in 3 Days

The ABC cop show continues to be among the stronger performers of the season in delayed viewing.

ABC drama The Rookie continued its strong delayed-viewing performance in week six of the season, more than doubling its adults 18-49 rating in three days.

The cop show starring Nathan Fillion grew from a 0.51 rating in the demographic for its Nov. 3 airing to a 1.09 with three days of delayed viewing. The Rookie's 112 percent gain was the largest for a show on the big four broadcast networks in the week of Oct. 28. (The CW's Supergirl and Riverdale grew by 161 and 116 percent, respectively, starting from smaller same-day numbers than The Rookie.)

The Rookie also had the largest percentage gain in total viewers among the top 20, growing by 90 percent over three days (3.5 million viewers to 6.63 million). It was one of six shows to add at least 3 million viewers in three days, with CBS' Blue Bloods (+3.71 million) leading the way. ABC's The Good Doctor, which usually leads the total-viewer gains, aired a rerun.

Only one other network show among the top 20 largest gains in adults 18-49 managed to double its rating: CBS' SWAT went from a same-day 0.48 to a 0.97 after three days. NBC's This Is Us had the biggest three-day demo gain, growing by just over a point to 2.41.

Below are the 20 broadcast and cable shows with the biggest three-day viewing gains for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live-plus-3 18-49 rating Change from live-plus-SD Percent change from live-plus-SD This Is Us NBC 2.41 1.01 73% Grey's Anatomy ABC 1.95 0.88 83% The Walking Dead AMC 1.85 0.82 79% 911 Fox 2.04 0.77 61% American Horror Story FX 1.21 0.75 165% Modern Family ABC 1.69 0.72 75% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.36 0.68 99% New Amsterdam NBC 1.44 0.65 83% Chicago PD NBC 1.71 0.64 60% Jersey Shore: Family Vacation MTV 1.06 0.62 143% A Million Little Things ABC 1.27 0.61 92% The Rookie ABC 1.09 0.58 112% Chicago Fire NBC 1.71 0.54 47% The Good Place NBC 1.16 0.54 87% Mayans MC FX 0.87 0.52 147% SWAT CBS 0.97 0.49 101% Prodigal Son Fox 1.21 0.48 65% The Blacklist NBC 1.03 0.47 85% Stumptown ABC 0.96 0.47 94% Survivor CBS 1.64 0.47 40%

Total Viewers

Show Network Live-plus-3 viewers (000s) Change from live-plus-SD Percent change from live-plus-SD Blue Bloods CBS 11,317 3,707 49% New Amsterdam NBC 8,487 3,327 64% This Is Us NBC 10,066 3,307 49% Chicago PD NBC 9,492 3,200 51% Bull CBS 9,845 3,190 48% The Rookie ABC 6,625 3,129 90% 911 Fox 9,149 2,889 46% Chicago Fire NBC 10,155 2,707 36% SWAT CBS 6,097 2,668 78% Stumptown ABC 5,217 2,548 95% Grey's Anatomy ABC 8,158 2,494 44% Law & Order: SVU NBC 6,371 2,394 60% The Blacklist NBC 6,294 2,360 60% SEAL Team CBS 6,628 2,229 51% Chicago Med NBC 10,169 2,216 28% Emergence ABC 4,775 2,172 83% A Million Little Things ABC 6,286 2,160 52% Modern Family ABC 5,967 2,038 52% Hawaii Five-0 CBS 9,151 2,026 28% Madam Secretary CBS 5,800 1,976 52%

Source: Nielsen.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.