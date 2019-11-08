3:45pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'The Rookie' Doubles in 3 Days
ABC drama The Rookie continued its strong delayed-viewing performance in week six of the season, more than doubling its adults 18-49 rating in three days.
The cop show starring Nathan Fillion grew from a 0.51 rating in the demographic for its Nov. 3 airing to a 1.09 with three days of delayed viewing. The Rookie's 112 percent gain was the largest for a show on the big four broadcast networks in the week of Oct. 28. (The CW's Supergirl and Riverdale grew by 161 and 116 percent, respectively, starting from smaller same-day numbers than The Rookie.)
The Rookie also had the largest percentage gain in total viewers among the top 20, growing by 90 percent over three days (3.5 million viewers to 6.63 million). It was one of six shows to add at least 3 million viewers in three days, with CBS' Blue Bloods (+3.71 million) leading the way. ABC's The Good Doctor, which usually leads the total-viewer gains, aired a rerun.
Only one other network show among the top 20 largest gains in adults 18-49 managed to double its rating: CBS' SWAT went from a same-day 0.48 to a 0.97 after three days. NBC's This Is Us had the biggest three-day demo gain, growing by just over a point to 2.41.
Below are the 20 broadcast and cable shows with the biggest three-day viewing gains for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-3 18-49 rating
|Change from live-plus-SD
|Percent change from live-plus-SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.41
|1.01
|73%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|1.95
|0.88
|83%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|1.85
|0.82
|79%
|911
|Fox
|2.04
|0.77
|61%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.21
|0.75
|165%
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.69
|0.72
|75%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.36
|0.68
|99%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.44
|0.65
|83%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.71
|0.64
|60%
|Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
|MTV
|1.06
|0.62
|143%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.27
|0.61
|92%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.09
|0.58
|112%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.71
|0.54
|47%
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.16
|0.54
|87%
|Mayans MC
|FX
|0.87
|0.52
|147%
|SWAT
|CBS
|0.97
|0.49
|101%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.21
|0.48
|65%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|1.03
|0.47
|85%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|0.96
|0.47
|94%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.64
|0.47
|40%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-3 viewers (000s)
|Change from live-plus-SD
|Percent change from live-plus-SD
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,317
|3,707
|49%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|8,487
|3,327
|64%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|10,066
|3,307
|49%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9,492
|3,200
|51%
|Bull
|CBS
|9,845
|3,190
|48%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|6,625
|3,129
|90%
|911
|Fox
|9,149
|2,889
|46%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|10,155
|2,707
|36%
|SWAT
|CBS
|6,097
|2,668
|78%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|5,217
|2,548
|95%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|8,158
|2,494
|44%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6,371
|2,394
|60%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|6,294
|2,360
|60%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|6,628
|2,229
|51%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|10,169
|2,216
|28%
|Emergence
|ABC
|4,775
|2,172
|83%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|6,286
|2,160
|52%
|Modern Family
|ABC
|5,967
|2,038
|52%
|Hawaii Five-0
|CBS
|9,151
|2,026
|28%
|Madam Secretary
|CBS
|5,800
|1,976
|52%
Source: Nielsen.
Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter