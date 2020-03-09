TV Ratings: 'The Rookie' Hits Another High Behind 'American Idol'

The ABC cop drama tops its previous season best in total viewers, set just two weeks ago.

For the second time in three weeks, ABC's The Rookie scored its biggest same-day audience of the season. American Idol also improved in total viewers, and the network scored a victory in primetime among adults 18-49.

The Rookie's 5.13 million viewers topped the show's previous same-day high of 4.92 million for the Feb. 23 episode. The crime drama starring Nathan Fillion — and guest-starring Saturday Night Live regular Pete Davidson in Sunday's episode — also tied its same-day season high in adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating. American Idol's 7.2 million viewers improved on last week's 6.99 million, and it was steady in the 18-49 demo at 1.3. With America's Funniest Home Videos drawing a 0.8 in the demo at 7 p.m., ABC led or tied for first in adults 18-49 in every hour of primetime.

CBS' 60 Minutes remained No. 1 in total viewers for the night with 9.25 million, a slight week-to-week uptick. It drew a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic. God Friended Me (5.95 million viewers, 0.5 in 18-49), NCIS: Los Angeles (6.45 million, 0.6) and NCIS: New Orleans (5.68 million, 0.5) were all fairly steady.

On NBC, Good Girls hit a same-day season high in adults 18-49 with a 0.5 and improved a little in viewers to 1.9 million (numbers that will multiply by several times with delayed and multiplatform viewing). Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.4 in the demo, 1.95 million viewers) was on par with last week's numbers, while Little Big Shots (0.4, 3.11 million) slipped a little.

Fox's animated comedies were on the low side, with The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy all recording 0.5 in adults 18-49 and Duncanville scoring a 0.4. The three veteran shows will pick up significant audience on digital platforms. The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl each posted a 0.2 in the demo, in line with their recent performance.

ABC had a comfortable lead among adults 18-49 in primetime, averaging a 1.1 rating. That was half a point better than the 0.6 for CBS. Fox (0.5) and NBC (0.4) were close behind. The CW averaged 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.