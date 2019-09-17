'The Rookie' Producer: No "Unlawful" Conduct in Investigation of Afton Williamson Allegations

A statement on the investigation by Entertainment One says people the actress named in her allegations did not "demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace."

Entertainment One, the studio behind ABC's cop drama The Rookie, says an investigation into allegations made by actress Afton Williamson about a hostile environment on set found no "unlawful" behavior by people Williamson said harassed her.

Williamson (The Night Of, Banshee), who starred in the Nathan Fillion-led series' first season, announced in July that she wouldn't be returning. The actress wrote in an Instagram post in early August that she was the target of "racially charged inappropriate comments" from the show's hair department and executive producers and that she was sexually harassed by recurring actor Demetrius Grosse.

Williamson also alleged she told showrunner Alexi Hawley about the issues, but Hawley never relayed her concerns to human resources. She also said the show's hair department head sexually assaulted her at the season one wrap party.

"This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse," Williamson wrote on Instagram. "I was racially bullied and discriminated against and sexually assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich."

In a statement, Entertainment One said it hired law firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, which in turn engaged third-party firm EXTTI to conduct the investigation. After 400 hours of interviews and reviewing evidence, the studio said, "We have concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace. It was also concluded that the executive producers, including showrunner Alexi Hawley, addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner."

"We take all allegations of inappropriate conduct very seriously, particularly when the allegations involve discrimination or sexual harassment of any nature," eOne said. "We appreciate the cooperation of all those who were interviewed, including Ms. Williamson, the individuals she identified by name, and several other relevant production and staff members."

The statement continues, "We recognize and respect that as individuals, the lens through which we view situations, interactions and comments, can differ based on our experiences and perspectives. As such, we regret that Ms. Williamson’s time on the series was not a positive one for her, and we respect her decision to move on to other projects."

Entertainment One began investigating the allegations in June. "We take claims of this nature very seriously," the studio said after Williamson went public with her charges. "We have initiated an independent investigation which is ongoing and as such, it would not be appropriate to comment at this time."

ABC said in a separate statement, "We are glad that eOne has completed an investigation into allegations on the set of The Rookie. We are confident that eOne takes these matters seriously and that they will continue to look for the best ways to surface concerns and address complaints."

ABC deferred to eOne on the investigation, with a spokesperson saying in August, "In late June, eOne made us aware and informed us that they launched an investigation that is ongoing. The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously."

The Rookie is scheduled to begin its second season on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Entertainment One's full statement is below.

