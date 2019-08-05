'The Rookie' Star Identifies People She Claims Sexually Harassed, Racially Bullied Her

The Rookie actress Afton Williamson on Monday revealed the names of the people who she claims sexually harassed her and subjected her to racial discrimination while working on the ABC drama.

Posting a message on her personal Instagram, Williamson wrote that on "This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich."

Reps for ABC and co-producers ABC Studios, Entertainment One did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

On Sunday, Williamson explained why she quit The Rookie two weeks ago. In a lengthy post on her verified Instagram account, the actress claimed she experienced racial discrimination and racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department as well as from The Rookie's executive producers starting with the pilot and continuing throughout the show's first season. What's more, Williamson says the harassment was reported to showrunner Alexi Hawley and that he never passed it along to human resources. Her issues escalated into sexual assault during The Rookie's wrap party, she said.

Entertainment One — the lead studio on the Nathan Fillion-led cop drama — in late June launched an ongoing investigation into Williamson's claims. On Monday, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke was asked about Williamson's claims at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour. "I don't have a lot of answers. I wish I had more," the exec said when asked to address Williamson's claims. "I learned alongside my colleagues at the end of June that there were allegations and an investigation had been launched by Entertainment One. I'm waiting for results of that investigation to get more answers."

Williamson quit the ABC drama in late July more than a month after the investigation was opened. Sources tell THR that Williamson has fired her entire representation team, including her agents Gersh.

The Rookie was picked up straight to series and renewed for a second season. Fillion — who plays a rookie cop within the LAPD — stars alongside Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter. Key recurring players from season one included Mircea Monroe, Danny Nucci, Demetrius Grosse, David DeSantos, Currie Graham, Michael Beach, Shawn Ashmore, Cameron J. Armstrong, Sarah Shahi and Sara Rue.