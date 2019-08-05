'The Rookie' Star Identifies People Who Sexually Harassed, Racially Bullied Her

The Rookie actress Afton Williamson revealed the names of the people who he she claims sexually harassed her and subjected her to racial discrimination while working on the ABC drama.

Posting a message on her personal Instagram on Monday, Williamson wrote that on "This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich."

On Sunday Williamson announced she would not be returning to The Rookie in a lengthy post on her verified Instagram account. In the post she claimed that she experienced racial discrimination and racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department as well as from The Rookie's executive producers starting with the pilot and continuing throughout the show's first season. What's more, the actress says the harassment was reported to Hawley and the showrunner never passed it along to human resources. Her issues escalated into sexual assault during The Rookie's wrap party, she said.

