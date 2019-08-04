ABC's 'The Rookie' Star Quits, Claims She Faced Sexual Harassment, Racial Discrimination

The Rookie actress Afton Williamson will not be returning to the ABC drama starring Nathan Fillion amid claims of sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

The actress, who co-starred in the cop drama from showrunner Alexi Hawley (Castle), ABC Studios and Entertainment One, announced her departure from the show on Sunday in a lengthy post on her verified Instagram account.

Williamson (Banshee, The Night Of) claims she experienced racial discrimination and racially charged in appropriate comments from the hair department as well as from the drama's executive producers starting with the pilot and continuing throughout the show's first season. What's more, she says the harassment was reported to Hawley and the showrunner never passed it along to human resources. Her issues escalated into sexual assault during The Rookie's wrap party, she said.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to ABC and producers ABC Studios and Entertainment One for comment and will update this post when and if there is a response. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke is set to meet reporters Monday during the network's time at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

The Rookie was picked up straight to series and renewed for a second season. Fillion — who plays a rookie cop within the LAPD — stars alongside Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter. Key recurring players from season one included Mircea Monroe, Danny Nucci, Demetrius Grosse, David DeSantos, Currie Graham, Michael Beach, Shawn Ashmore, Cameron J. Armstrong, Sarah Shahi and Sara Rue.

Here is Williamson's full post: