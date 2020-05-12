'Room 104' to End With Season 4 on HBO

Room 104 is closing its doors.

HBO said Tuesday that the previously announced fourth season will be the final one for the late-night, half-hour anthology series from Mark and Jay Duplass. The comedy's 12-episode final season will return Friday, July 24 at 11 p.m.

The individual episodic series has been a forum for the Duplass brothers to explore a variety of genres, with season four tackling dark comedy, sci-fi and its first-ever animated episode. Season four also features original songs. Mark Duplass will for the first time in season four write, star in, direct and perform original music.

Season four guests include Jillian Bell, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim and Kevin McKidd, among several others. Directors include Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales.



The series, the first for the Duplass brothers since their short-lived critical darling Togetherness was axed after two seasons, is produced on a low budget and has received favorable reviews amid a time slot with relatively little to no expectations.

Room 104's end arrives as HBO last year bid farewell to Silicon Valley, Veep, Game of Thrones, The Deuce, Ballers and Divorce.