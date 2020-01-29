Rose Byrne to Star in 1980s Aerobics Dramedy at Apple

The project, which is near a series order at the tech giant's TV+, comes from 'Almost Family's' Annie Weisman and 'Dirty John' showrunner Alexandra Cunningham.

Apple is going back to the 1980s with Rose Byrne.

The tech behemoth's TV+ platform is nearing a series order for Physical, a dramedy set against the backdrop of the '80s aerobics craze. Byrne (Instant Family, FX on Hulu's Mrs. America) will star as a Southern California woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through the world of aerobics.

The project comes from Annie Weisman (Fox's Almost Family, Desperate Housewives), who is writing and will serve as showrunner. She executive produces with Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) and Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios, is producing.

Byrne is a two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for her work on FX's Damages. She plays Gloria Steinem in Mrs. America opposite Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly. The Bridesmaids star's recent movie work includes Jon Stewart's Irresistible, due for release in May, the Insidious horror franchise and Like a Boss. She's repped by CAA and RGM Artist Group.

Tomorrow Studios also has live-action adaptations of best-selling manga One Piece and anime series Cowboy Bebop at Netflix and is behind TNT's Snowpiercer.

Weisman developed Fox's Almost Family, based on Australian series Sisters, and executive produces with Jason Katims. Her credits also include ABC's Suburgatory and Hulu's The Path. Cunningham also worked on Desperate Housewives and ran the U.S. version of Prime Suspect at NBC before creating and serving as showrunner on Dirty John, which is moving to USA after a first season on Bravo.