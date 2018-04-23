Rose McGowan's 'Citizen Rose' Returns With Three-Part Special on E!

Months after its launch, Rose McGowan's Citizen Rose is returning for a three-part special in May, E! announced Monday.

The limited docuseries will kick off its final three installments May 17 (at 10 p.m.) and is set to pick up where the Jan. 30 premiere event kicked off. Citizen Rose followed McGowan during the fall of 2017 after she came forward to accuse disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her. (Weinstein has denied the accusation.) McGowan was quickly catapulted as a face of the growing #MeToo movement, and the documentary revealed an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at McGowan's journey as she attempted to spearhead the cultural change while still dealing with the ramifications of her own public statements and trauma.

The two-hour launch of the docuseries, which brought viewers up to December, was initially set to be followed by four subsequent episodes. Citizen Rose received critical praise but launched to disappointing ratings and, up until now, E! had only said future installments could be expected in the spring.

McGowan herself provided a first look at the three-part special Monday, asking her Twitter followers to join her on the next chapter. "Our fight isn't over," she wrote in a tweet, accompanied with the trailer (watch the first look in the video player, above).

The video shows the actress and activist confessing, "I haven't been able to figure out how to do my life's work and be my life's work at the same time." Among the clips, McGowan is shown at Barnes and Noble — the New York City store was where she infamously ended her book tour and all forthcoming public appearances for her memoir, Brave, after a confrontation with a fan at a book signing event. "I have given enough," she tweeted at the time, while calling out the book chain over the incident, which she believed was a setup.

According to E!'s release, Citizen Rose will indeed pick up with McGowan's launch of her book, which went on to become a New York Times best-seller, and a time when McGowan "is at the center of a massive social and cultural change."

Viewers will get unfiltered access as McGowan laughs, cries and fights to survive in a world where she finds it hard to know who she can trust. She learns how to be an activist whose activism is based on trauma as she navigates an extraordinarily unusual life path. In almost-real time, she will deal with the emotional toll of having to constantly revisit her painful past, all the while launching a book that is one of her proudest achievements and while taking her social movement, #rosearmy, global to Berlin, Paris and Rome with friends like fellow survivor Asia Argento.

With the pressure on her at an all-time high, and a confrontation during a book signing, McGowan reaches her breaking point and comes face-to-face with a lifetime’s worth of trauma that she’s never dealt with. With Hollywood behind her, she journeys to the beautiful place where she grew up as part of the Children of God cult and must find the courage to face the darkness of her past in order to smile brightly at her future.

Citizen Rose is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam Chazan and Andrea Metz serving as executive producers, along with McGowan.