Rose McIver to Star in CBS Comedy 'Ghosts'

The former 'iZombie' lead will play a woman who inherits a haunted old house in the pilot.

Former iZombie star Rose McIver will stay in the supernatural realm with a leading role in CBS' comedy pilot Ghosts.

McIver will play half of a struggling young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find out it is both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased former residents. The pilot, based on a BBC series of the same name, has also cast Brandon Scott Jones as one of the ghosts.

McIver's character, Sam, is a Type A personality who loves fun, but not as much as she loves planning fun. A freelance journalist, she and her sous-chef husband, Ryan, spend so much time making ends meet that they scarcely have time for each other, so when she inherits a massive country estate, she's eager to move in and live rent-free. A great listener and good person, Sam strives to help the ghosts even as they drive her a little crazy with their constant clamoring for attention.

Jones (The Good Place) will play Isaac, a well-meaning but pompous militiaman who died of dysentery in the late 1700s.

The single-camera Ghosts hails from Lionsgate TV and BBC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios. Writers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman (New Girl, CBS' Fam) executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, creators of the BBC series; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen of Monumental Television; and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios.

The project is one of eight comedy pilots ordered this season (the same number as in 2019), and the only single-camera effort of the bunch. The others are the Chuck Lorre projects B Positive and United States of Al; Fun, starring Ugly Betty's Becki Newton and Michael Urie; Jury Duty; the sibling comedy The Three of Us; Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe from Will & Grace creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick; and an untitled family show from Corinne Kingsbury, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

In addition to The CW's iZombie, McIver's credits include ABC's Once Upon a Time, Netflix's Christmas Prince movies and a recurring role on Hulu's upcoming comedy Woke. She is repped by UTA and Artists First.