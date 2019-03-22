Roseanne Barr Blames Sara Gilbert for Cancellation of 'Roseanne'

“She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Barr told The Washington Post about her TV daughter condemning the actress' racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

Roseanne Barr blames Sara Gilbert for the cancellation of the Roseanne revival.

Just 10 months after Roseanne was axed by ABC, after Barr tweeted a racist remark in which she said of President Obama's former aide Valerie Jarrett, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = VJ," the comedian blamed Gilbert for the cancellation in an interview with The Washington Post.

Gilbert, who starred on the show as Barr's onscreen daughter Darlene, quickly responded to Barr's offensive tweet. "Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," she wrote. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

The show was canceled 27 minutes after Gilbert published her tweet.

“She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Barr told The Washington Post in a story published Thursday. “She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.”

The second comment was a reference to Hannibal Lecter's famous line in Silence of the Lambs.

A rep for Gilbert did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter's request for a comment, though she shared a brief statement with The Washington Post. "While I’m extremely disappointed and heartbroken over the dissolution of the original show, she will always be family, and I will always love Roseanne," said Gilbert.

The show's executive producer Tom Werner also spoke to the publication about the downfall of the show. "The process has been difficult for me. I did not want the last note of the series to be such a sour one," he said.

Werner added that he always viewed Barr as a "tolerant" person. “It’s my belief that Roseanne is not a racist person,” he said. “Although I find the tweet to be repugnant and racist.”

Barr also revealed during the interview that she was suicidal following the show's cancellation. She credited Rabbi Shmuley Boteach for saving her life. "He was the only person who stood by me and said they were going to destroy me because I love Trump and Israel," she said.