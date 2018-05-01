Roseanne Barr Defends Supporting Trump: "I Don't Give a F---"

It's no secret that Roseanne Barr (and her TV alter ego, Roseanne Conner) voted for Donald Trump — but she made it clear on Monday's Tonight Show that she still doesn't care about her critics.

"I don't give a fuck," Barr told host Jimmy Fallon when he brought up people who "aren't so happy" with her support for Trump.

"I mean, everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience, who they felt was the lesser of two evils," Barr said of the 2016 presidential election. "This is America, it’s a free country, and you know, when you weigh it all together, you know, I just felt like we needed a whole new thing. All the way. Bottom to top."

The two also discussed the continued ratings success for Roseanne — which initially earned her a congratulatory phone call from Trump himself — and how she got her "start" on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.