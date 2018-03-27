Roseanne Barr Hopes 'Roseanne' Revival Spans Multiple Seasons

Roseanne Barr is so looking forward to ABC’s revival of her eponymous sitcom that the Emmy winner wants to film more Roseanne once the nine-episode reboot season concludes.

"We all want to definitely [do more seasons]. We had such a blast. And it was just so fun to be together again," Barr — who starred on Roseanne for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997 — said during a Monday night Paley Center panel in New York City. "We remember all the old jokes and all the old things that we used to do and they were so funny and still fun."

The 65-year-old comedian, who was involved in the show's scripts, went on to say that reuniting with her TV family was a revitalizing experience. "It kind of felt like it took some years off," she added. "I felt young again."

John Goodman, who plays Barr’s TV husband Dan Conner, joked that he is more than willing to film future seasons "if I live that long!"

In November, it was announced that ABC increased the series’ original order from eight episodes to nine. Before Monday night’s panel kicked off, executive producer Tom Werner told The Hollywood Reporter that he is optimistic about extending the Conners’ return to the small screen.

"I’ll let the audience decide that. But the cast had a really great time," he said one day before the show's Tuesday return. "I’m hopeful that the audience will respond to the episodes and I think that it would be a pleasure to do more episodes."

Whether or not the Roseanne revival makes it past nine episodes, Werner said he hopes the show’s 2018 iteration will leave viewers with a newfound sense of unity during a time of political division. In the premiere episode, Barr’s TV alter ego is a vocal supporter of President Trump, while sister Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) is a staunch liberal who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

"It’s OK to laugh and it's OK to watch a family where not everybody agrees with each other," he says. "There’s a lot of division in this country and a lot of people were frustrated. Hopefully this is a chance for people to come and watch a show together even if they have different political views."

Roseanne, which returns to ABC on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, is the latest sitcom to debut amid TV's reboot frenzy. NBC's Will and Grace was initially ordered for one 10-episode season before expanding to 16 and then scoring two more season renewals, and CBS' Murphy Brown received a 13-episode straight-to-series order.