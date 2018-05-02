Roseanne Barr Tells Katie Couric Why She Was Drawn to "Gruff, Politically Incorrect" Trump

The outspoken actress expresses her "love" for the president in a new interview on 'America Inside Out with Katie Couric.'

Donald Trump is often criticized for his controversial comments and vicious Twitter rants, but Roseanne Barr continues to be one of the president's biggest fans.

The outspoken actress opened up about her unwavering support for Trump during an interview with Katie Couric on the veteran journalist's new National Geographic docuseries, America Inside Out.

"I supported [Barack] Obama and Trump, I guess because at heart I'm a working class person," Barr tells Couric in a preview for Wednesday night's episode, exclusively revealed on The Hollywood Reporter (watch in the video player above). "And he spoke to me. He talked about jobs and he talked about shaking things up."

The clip then shows Trump touting some of his most offensive remarks, including this eyebrow-raising soundbite from an Iowa rally in 2016: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?"

But Barr isn't fazed. Rather, she admits to Couric, "I love the gruff, politically incorrect stuff," insisting "that's the way real people talk."

Couric asks Barr if Trump's rhetoric "has given permission to people to be coarse and vulgar and insulting and mean," to which the Roseanne star quips back: "I think they were always like that."

And that, as Barr tells Couric, is why a vast portion of the U.S. is drawn to Trump. "That's why they like him," she says of his brusque demeanor. "I like that a lot better than pretentious and arrogant."

Barr — whose TV persona, Roseanne Conner, is equally enamored with Trump on her rebooted ABC sitcom — has praised the real estate mogul turned politician in countless interviews. Despite being met with backlash from left-leaning critics, Barr recently told Jimmy Fallon that she "[doesn't] give a fuck" about people who "aren't so happy" with her support.

Aside from Barr's political beliefs, Wednesday night's episode of America Inside Out with Katie Couric explores "white anxiety" across the country. Couric travels to Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Iowa to see how the closing of factories, battles over immigration and the opioid epidemic have resulted in angry divisions between urban white-collar "elites" and rural Rust Belt working-class people.

America Inside Out with Katie Couric airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.