'Roseanne' Reruns Head to Paramount Network

Viacom already had a deal in place for the revived Carsey Werner hit, which had been airing on TV Land.

The thrall of Roseanne has extended beyond ABC, with recently the rebranded Paramount Network picking up classic episodes.

The reruns, which had already been airing on Viacom sister networks TV Land and CMT, will air weeknights from 4 to 6 p.m. ET, an aggressive mood to capitalize on whatever nostalgia the recent ABC relaunch has invigorated. The Carsey Werner series will begin on Tuesday, April 18, with an all-day marathon leading up to 8 p.m. — when a new episode of the series will air on ABC.

Roseanne's immediate success in its relaunch, 20 years after the original finale, has been staggering. The premiere has already passed 25 million viewers and a 7.3 rating among adults 18-49, unexpected by the network and unprecedented in the current TV landscape. The second episode shows viewership has already dipped by more than 20 percent, but the short order is expected to sustain a still-formidable haul for the rest of its run.

As with any revival, there had already been attention on Roseanne's repeat catalog. The first nine seasons were sold to Amazon in its first ever streaming deal in summer 2017.