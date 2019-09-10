'Roswell, New Mexico' Adds Cassandra Jean Amell (Exclusive)

The actress will have a recurring part on The CW drama's second season.

The second season of Roswell, New Mexico is adding an actor familiar to CW viewers.

Cassandra Jean Amell has landed a recurring role on the drama, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. She will play a character named Louise, an alien seeking refuge in 1947 Roswell, the year of the real-life UFO incident there. The show has flashed back to the time period once before.

Louise finds that the inhabitants of this strange, frightening new world are significantly less welcoming than she expected. Though she's a pacifist by nature, when she's separated from her kids, she has no choice but to fight to protect them at all costs.

Amell has appeared on several CW series, most recently as Nora Fries on Supergirl and Arrow (where she appeared opposite husband Stephen Amell) during the network's 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover. The actress also guested on Hart of Dixie and One Tree Hill. Amell is repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes, Elevate Entertainment and Play Management.

Roswell, New Mexico is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz, which was also the source material for the 1999-2002 series Roswell. It was part of a CW freshman class in 2018-19 that also included Legacies, Charmed, All American and In the Dark; all five shows were renewed.

Season two will be part of the network's midseason slate in early 2020.