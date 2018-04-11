'Roswell' Writer Inks Development Deal With Warner Bros. TV (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Television is investing in Carina Adly MacKenzie.

The young writer has just inked her first development deal, signing a two-year pact with the studio behind The CW's The Originals and Roswell.

MacKenzie, a former television journalist, cut her teeth on The Vampire Diaries spinoff. After starting off as a writers' assistant, she was promoted to writer and story editor on the Julie Plec drama. After adding an episode of The Flash to her growing list of credits, MacKenzie was promoted to producer for the final season of The Originals (which returns April 18).

This season, MacKenzie landed a script order — her first — for a reboot of Jason Katims alien drama Roswell at The CW. The reboot with an immigration twist was picked up to pilot and added Plec as an exec producer and director — her first pilot directing gig — and recently wrapped production in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jeanine Mason (Grey's Anatomy), Nathan Parsons (The Originals), Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino (The Vampire Diaries) star in the buzzy drama, which sources say is among the frontrunners of The CW's pilot crop. Roswell hails from WBTV, Amblin Television and original producers Bender Brown Productions.

MacKenzie is repped by WME.