Royal Family Getting Animated Satire Treatment at HBO Max

'The Prince,' featuring Tom Hollander as the voice of Princes Philip and Charles, is based on Gary Janetti's parody account.

The Royals are getting the animated satire treatment at HBO Max.

WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service has handed out a straight-to-series order for animated comedy The Prince, created by Family Guy scribe Gary Janetti and based on his popular Instagram satire account.

The series, like the Instagram account (with its 882,000 followers), is a send-up of the British Royals as told through the eyes of a young Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate.



Janetti will lead the voice cast as Prince George, with Orlando Bloom voicing Prince Harry; Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle; Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton; Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles; Alan Cumming as George's butler, Owen; Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth; and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

"We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know — that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max. "We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square."



Each episode of the series will see George finding his path in life as a young prince in modern times — from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family's sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” said Janetti.

This is Janetti's second project for HBO Max. He also has Brad and Gary Go To…, a travel doc alongside his husband, popular celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, that will begin production this year. Janetti's recent book, Do You Mind If I Cancel, is a New York Times best-seller.

The series hails from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox Television, with Janetti writing and exec producing.

All told, The Prince is the latest adult-focused animated series to get the green light at HBO Max, joining The Boondocks reimagining; Gen:Lock and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, as well as multiple kids-focused series.

The animation space remains red-hot as the genre, in success, can lead to lucrative merchandising lines a la Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy. The latter series, also from 20th TV, is a multi-billion-dollar franchise.



HBO Max will launch at a date to be determined in May and feature library content from across WarnerMedia's brands — like HBO and Game of Thrones — as well as Friends and The Big Bang Theory. Originals will also be a cornerstone of the series as the streamer looks to compliment its library titles and become a must-have four-quadrant roster of content to appeal to families and compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+, among other streamers.