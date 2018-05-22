James Corden and Jimmy Fallon Talk Royal Wedding: "It Was a Picture-Perfect Day"

"It was a modern, forward-thinking couple having the exact ceremony that they wanted," the 'Late Late Show' host, who was a guest at the ceremony, said about the wedding.

While many late-night hosts have been joking about the royal wedding, James Corden was able to give his firsthand account of the ceremony on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

“I’ve had quite the weekend,” said Corden before explaining that he flew to London with his wife to attend Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle’s wedding. “I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful. It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, the whole affair, it was happy, and it was joyous. It was uplifting.“

The host then shared a picture of himself during the ceremony, in which he looks less than pleased. “I couldn’t have been having a better time,” he joked. “In my defense, what face do you make whilst you’re watching a cellist in a church?”

“It was Britain at its finest. It was a picture-perfect day,” said Corden. “Windsor Castle, 600 guests, 30,000 flowers. Or as Elton John calls it, a Thursday.” The host added that while John attended and performed at the wedding, George Clooney was also a guest. “Congratulations Meghan and Harry on your brand-new Nespresso machine," Corden said, poking fun at Clooney's commercials.

Corden added that there was one negative aspect of the day. “The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere. The most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen and I get quite bad allergies,” he said. “For a lot of the ceremony I just needed to sneeze. I spent a lot of the time going like this,” he said before showing how he held in a sneeze.

In fact, his allergies particularly started acting up, he explained, at the "if anyone objects to this marriage" part of the ceremony: “Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason,’ and I was like this, ‘Please don’t sneeze. Please don’t sneeze.’”

“Imagine having such a beautiful ceremony that the entire planet actually wants to watch your wedding video,” said Corden. “It was the most wonderful and inclusive service.” The host added, “I was proud to be British on that day. It was a modern, forward-thinking couple having the exact ceremony that they wanted. And they brought Britain and the world together for a happy occasion.”

Jimmy Fallon, meanwhile, was full of jokes about the wedding. “Millions of Americans woke up at 4 a.m., turned on the royal wedding and thought, ‘Wait, what am I doing with my life?’”

“It was an amazing event. Thousands of people filled the streets to cheer for Prince Harry and Meghan. Meanwhile, Prince William was like, ‘You guys know I’m the one that’s going to be king, right? I’m kind of a big deal, too,’” joked The Tonight Show host.

Fallon noted that the wedding was also a big day for the fashion industry. “A lot of people were talking about the queen’s outfit,” Fallon said of Queen Elizabeth’s bright green dress. “The queen wore that color so she’d be easier to find when she got drunk at the reception and wandered off.”

“Oprah was at the royal wedding. I read that the day before she changed her dress when she realized that it was too close to white,” he said. “’Cause it’s rude to upstage the bride by wearing white when you’re already upstaging the bride by being Oprah.”

Fallon also commented on the groom’s unshaved look. “Prince Harry didn’t shave before the wedding. He was going to, but his brother was like, ‘Dude, if you’ve got hair, keep it.’”

“I heard that the royal wedding reception was a lot of fun. Apparently Elton John performed ‘Circle of Life’ from The Lion King,” said Fallon. The host concluded by joking, “Then Prince Charles did a very drunken performance of ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.’”