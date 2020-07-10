'Run,' From 'Fleabag' Duo, Canceled at HBO

Run has taken its last steps at HBO.

The dark comedy series from Fleabag and Killing Eve duo Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been canceled at the premium cable network after a one-season run. The thriller starred Merrit Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as childhood friends Ruby and Billy who fulfill a youthful pact to reunite should either receive a text to "run" from the other and wrapped its seven-episode order May 24.

"After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy's journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run," HBO said in a statement Friday.

From Entertainment One, the series was created by Jones, who exec produced alongside her frequent collaborator, Waller-Bridge. The latter had a recurring role in the series, which landed at HBO following a competitive bidding process that had multiple outlets pursuing the series after Waller-Bridge's career began heating up stateside following her work on BBC America's Killing Eve. (She would go on to win an Emmy for Fleabag and sign a rich overall deal with Amazon.)



Sources note HBO executives and Jones, who was optimistic for a second season, made several attempts to find a path forward for Run but ultimately couldn't agree on a path forward. The comedy has an impressive 80 percent rating among critics but a 47 percent score among viewers on RottenTomatotes.com. The finale ends with Ruby and Billy having completed their journey though it left the door open for where they might go next.

For its part, HBO recently renewed skateboarding comedy Betty for a second season and has a half-hour slate that also features Avenue 5, Barry, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Insecure and Los Espookys, among others.