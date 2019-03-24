'Runaways' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

Hulu is keeping its Runaways in house.

The streamer, now majority-owned by Disney, has renewed the Marvel drama for a third season. The news, first announced Sunday by co-star James Marsters, was later confirmed by the streamer. Season three will consist of 10 episodes, on par with its freshman run but off three from its sophomore order.

"We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” said co-showrunners and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage in a joint statement. "Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Season two of the Marvel series debuted Dec. 21. Hulu content chief Craig Erwich hinted that the show would likely be back when he told reporters in February that he was happy with its performance. (Hulu, like other streamers, does not release viewership data for its originals.)

Produced by Marvel and ABC Signature Studios, Runaways is but one of a rapidly growing roster of Marvel fare at Hulu. The streamer earlier this year added a Netflix-like slate of four interconnected, adult-focused animated series that will come together in a special titled The Offenders.

The renewal arrives as Disney bought Fox's 30 percent stake in Hulu as part of its $71.3 billion asset deal that also included Fox's film and TV studio.

Marvel's roster of originals was recently decimated when Netflix cut ties with the comic book giant as Disney plans to usher in its own streaming service.