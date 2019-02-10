'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' Moves From NBC to Nat Geo

Nat Geo has also greenlit a new series from Leonardo DiCaprio 'The Right Stuff,' a TV adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s best-selling book about the early days of the U.S. space program.

Bear Grylls has found a new home.

The British adventurer's show Running Wild with Bear Grylls has moved from NBC to National Geographic. The series is currently in production on a new season, which is slated to premiere December 2019. Grylls is no stranger to Nat Geo, of course. He was tapped to host and narrate the network's upcoming natural history series Hostile Planet, premiering this April.

“I’m so proud to have joined the National Geographic family, whose brand is synonymous with adventure,” said Grylls, who joined National Geographic Global Television Networks’ president Courteney Monroe on stage at the Television Critics Association press tour. “Sharing an epic wilderness journey with these world-renowned celebrities and getting to know the human side of them along the way is the magic of this show. Ultimately, we aim to inspire people to break free from their comfort zones and embrace the adventurous spirit that we all possess.”

The new season, which includes a new celebrity lineup of adventurers, promises to transport viewers across remote locations in the US and around the world, including the jagged cliffs of Sardinia, a massive glacier in Iceland, the deep jungles and remote islands of Panama, and the deserts and canyons of Utah. The celebrities will push beyond their limits to see if they can endure the harsh wilderness in their high-octane, action-based, fear-tackling journeys.

“Bear is the perfect fit National Geographic, and we’re fortunate that he’s not only the face of the upcoming Hostile Planet, but that he’s also brought home his high-adrenaline series Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” added Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment for National Geographic Channels. “This season has the DNA to be the most action packed one yet with bigger and bolder physical challenges, more of Bear’s totally innovative, spur-of-the-moment survival tricks and plenty of gut-wrenching and unforgettable field-inspired ‘dining’ experiences. In addition, we’re creating the most visually immersive, exotic, harrowing and downright beautiful looking season to date.”

Throughout the past year, National Geographic has aired episodes of the previous seasons of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. The series was developed by Grylls and Delbert Shoopman, and is produced by Electus, a Propagate Company, and Bear Grylls Ventures. Grylls serves as executive producer along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rob Buchta and Shoopman. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson is an EP.

In addition, Nat Geo also unveiled that it has greenlit a new scripted series The Right Stuff, an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s best-selling nonfiction account of the early days of the U.S. space program. Production will begin this fall on this series, which will be executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, along with showrunner Mark Lafferty (Castle Rock), director David Nutter (Game of the Thrones) and Will Staples (Animals).

The network also confirmed that the subject of the third season of limited series Genius will be Aretha Franklin, as previously reported. Suzan-Lori Parks, Pulitzer Prize award-winning playwright of Topdog/Underdog, will be the executive producer and showrunner of the new season. Record producer Clive Davis and Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman have also boarded the series as executive producers. Imagine Entertainment has partnered with Warner Music Group for this third season, which will again be executive produced by Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Francie Calfo; MWM Studios' Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane; and Sam Sokolow (EUE/Sokolow). Imagine’s Anna Culp will serve as producer alongside Peter Afterman.