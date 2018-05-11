RuPaul Comedy Series From Michael Patrick King Set at Netflix

The streaming giant has given the hourlong comedy 'AJ and the Queen' a 10-episode order.

RuPaul and Michael Patrick King are teaming up.

Netflix has ordered a new hourlong comedy series AJ and the Queen from the drag queen and former Sex and the City showrunner. RuPaul will star in the 10-episode series, which he and King are writing and executive producing together. The project hails from MPK Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The comedy will follow RuPaul as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. Oh, and RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club.

RuPaul’s Emmy winning VH1 series RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently airing its 10th season. At Hulu, he has half-hour dramedy Queen in the works loosely based on his own rise from club kid to drag queen, gay icon and global star. The show comes from J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot, where it's been a passion project of TV head Ben Stephenson. RuPaul has also appeared on Broad City, Please Like Me and Girlboss.

Here's a preview of the AJ and the Queen that Netflix tweeted out: