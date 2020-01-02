RuPaul Daytime Talk Show Not Moving Ahead at Fox Stations

A syndicated talk show starring RuPaul won't go forward for a national launch.

The show, featuring the RuPaul's Drag Race host and executive producer interviewing celebrities and newsmakers, had a three-week trial run in the summer on seven Fox stations. The station group has done several such trials in recent years, and the game show 25 Words or Less, which debuted in the fall, grew out of one such run.

Fox stations also gave a summer trial run to Jerry O, a show hosted by Jerry O'Connell and produced by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury and Funny or Die, in the summer. That show's fate is still to be determined, as is that of Central Ave., an entertainment news show from Will Packer that had a five-week run in the fall.

RuPaul was produced by Drag Race production company World of Wonder and Warner Media's Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Jill Van Lokeren and WOW's Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell executive produced.

The news of RuPaul not continuing comes after Fox Television Stations picked up a talk show hosted by Nick Cannon for launch in fall 2020. The Debmar-Mercury-produced strip will air twice daily on Fox-owned affiliates in several large markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The first-run syndicated market saw its busiest fall launch in eight years in September, as seven shows debuted with national distribution. Talkers starring Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall have already earned renewals for 2020-21, while the futures of 25 Words or Less, The Mel Robbins Show, Judge Jerry, America Says and Personal Injury Court are yet to be determined.

Variety first reported the news.