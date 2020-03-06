RuPaul's 'AJ and the Queen' Canceled After Single Season on Netflix

It's the end of the line for AJ and the Queen at Netflix.

The streamer has canceled the road-trip dramedy starring and co-created by RuPaul after a single season. RuPaul shared the news on Twitter Friday, writing, "End of the road for AJ and the Queen as Netflix has decided not to extend our road trip across America. Thank you for the love & support. We're so very proud of the work."

The decision comes about two months after the 10-episode series debuted on Netflix on Jan. 10. AJ and the Queen is the latest in a growing list of Netflix shows canceled after a single season.

Co-created by RuPaul and Sex and the City veteran Michael Patrick King, the series centers on Ruby (RuPaul), a down-on-her-luck drag queen who discovers a recently orphaned, 10-year-old stowaway named AJ (Izzy G.) hiding in her RV. Together they travel from city to city where Ruby performs and spreads a message of love and acceptance. Ruby and AJ develop a bond.

Netflix doesn't release detailed viewing information for its shows. The streamer makes renewal and cancellation decisions based on internal metrics, including completion rate, weighed against the cost of a show, and then determines whether that money would be better spent on a new series or reinvested in the existing property.

AJ and the Queen joins the likes of Spinning Out, Soundtrack, Daybreak, No Good Nick, Tuca & Bertie, Chambers and All About the Washingtons in lasting only a single season on Netflix.