'RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race' to Launch on VH1 in 2020

VH1 on Tuesday announced an expansion of its Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race: RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race. The latest version of the hit show is set to premiere in 2020.

Each episode will feature three stars undergoing complete drag transformations with the help of beloved series queens who have competed on past seasons of Drag Race. So far, alums Alyssa Edwards, Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Vanjie Matteo, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West and Trinity the Tuck have been named as participants.

Though the celebrity cast has yet to be revealed, what is known is that each famous contestant will compete for a title, along with prize money to donate to a charity of their choice.

"Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are," executive producer and host RuPaul said in a statement. "I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!"

The announcement of Celebrity Drag Race comes months after the show's original iteration, RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as its spinoff RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars were renewed for 12th and fifth seasons, respectively.

VH1 has been home to the reality franchise since RuPaul's Drag Race's ninth season in 2017. The series premiered in 2009 on Logo, also owned by Viacom. The LGBTQ-focused network ran the series for eight years and more than 100 episodes.

Like RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars, Celebrity Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy also serves as a producer.