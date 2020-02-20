'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars' to Air "Special Edition" on Showtime

The show's summer run on the premium cable outlet is the latest crossover of a series from one ViacomCBS property to another.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars will migrate to Showtime in the summer for what the premium cable outlet is calling a "special edition" of the series.

The eight-episode All-Stars season is set to premiere June 5. It will follow on the heels of Drag Race's 12th season on VH1, which premieres Feb. 28 — and will be used to promote the Showtime All-Stars season. The move is the latest crossover of a property from one ViacomCBS network to another.

"RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde. "We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It's the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience."

The move of Drag Race All-Stars to Showtime over the summer is the newest example of the recently combined ViacomCBS spreading some of its programming across multiple outlets. Comedy Central began airing next-day repeats of CBS' Late Late Show With James Corden in late January, and Pop TV will do the same for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert beginning Feb. 25.

ViacomCBS is also planning to unveil an expanded version of its CBS All Access streaming platform that's expected to include content from Showtime, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and other networks within the re-merged company. ViacomCBS will report its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Showtime says there's substantial overlap between the RuPaul's Drag Race audience and Showtime viewers. Drag Race does strong business as a download-to-own property, and Showtime is hoping to convert some of those customers into subscribers.

Drag Race All-Stars also bolsters an unscripted and docuseries slate at Showtime that includes The Circus, Couples Therapy, Vice (relocated from HBO and premiering in March) and the upcoming Love Fraud.

VH1, meanwhile, will continue to expand the Drag Race franchise with a celebrity version due later in the year. Drag Race All-Stars is produced by World of Wonder; Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangang, RuPaul Charles and Tim Palazzola are the executive producers.