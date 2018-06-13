'RuPaul's Drag Race' Renewed for Season 11 at VH1

The queen of all hosts is coming back with more RuPaul’s Drag Race.

VH1 has renewed the Emmy-winning reality competition hosted by RuPaul for an 11th season. The series' half-hour aftershow, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, also will return with the new season.

“After 10 sickening seasons, the Drag Race phenomenon is just getting started,” executive producer and host RuPaul Charles said in a statement Wednesday. “I want to thank VH1 for providing this amazing platform for a whole new generation of super talented drag queens."

The news comes as Drag Race is airing its 10th and most-watched season, which premiered March 23 and airs its finale June 28. The cycle brought back several past winners, as well as a list of celebrity judges that includes Ariana Grande, Lena Dunham and Christina Aguilera.

“We are thrilled that Drag Race will continue to lead the conversation of inclusion and diversity as the show embarks on its 11th season,” Pamela Post, senior vp original programming and development at VH1, added in a statement. “It’s unprecedented for a show to continue to grow on the scale that Drag Race has, and it’s just the beginning.”

VH1 has been home to the reality series since its ninth season in 2017. Logo, also owned by Viacom, previously ran the series for eight years and more than 100 episodes.

The inclusive reality competition, which will see the season's top four queens battling it out on Thursday's episode, has cemented itself in pop culture history since its 2009 debut. RuPaul won back-to-back Emmys for best reality host in 2016 and 2017 for the series, which has since spawned the VHI spinoff All Stars, also hosted by RuPaul. Untucked was nominated for an Emmy last year.

Drag Race and Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul as executive producers.