'RuPaul's Drag Race' Renewed for Season 12 at VH1

The network has also greenlit a fifth season of the Emmy-winning reality competition series' spinoff 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.'

RuPaul's Drag Race is sashaying back onto the small screen.

On the heels of a staggering 14 Emmy nominations, VH1 has renewed RuPaul's reality competition series for a 12th season. Additionally, the spinoff RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has been greenlit for a fifth season.

"Hey squirrel friends, are you hungry for more RuPaul's Drag Race? Good, 'cause your country breakfast is ready!" RuPaul says in a video clip posted on Monday. The drag superstar — who in 2018 took home the Emmy for best reality host for a third consecutive year — adds, "And I'm serving up a new season of All Stars 5 and a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race 12. And they're coming soon to VH1!"

While season 12 of Drag Race will welcome a new batch of queens hoping to win the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar," All Stars 5 will reunite prominent contestants of seasons past who will compete for a coveted spot in RuPaul's "Drag Race Hall of Fame." Yvie Oddly won season 11 of Drag Race, which concluded in May, while All Stars 4, which wrapped in February, ended in a tie between alums Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck.

Both seasons saw famous faces serve as guest judges, including Miley Cyrus, Natasha Lyonne, Ellen Pompeo, Zoe Kravitz and Rita Ora, among others.

VH1 has been home to the reality series since its ninth season in 2017. RuPaul's Drag Race premiered in 2009 on Logo, also owned by Viacom. The LGBTQ-focused network ran the series for eight years and more than 100 episodes.

Drag Race and All Stars are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy also serves as a producer.

Watch RuPaul make the announcement about new seasons of Drag Race and All Stars in the video below.