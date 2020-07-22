VH1 Expands 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise With 'Vegas Revue' Docuseries

The show follows beloved drag queens — including Derrick Barry, Yvie Oddly and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, among others — as they prepare to take on Sin City in a brand new 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!' residency.

RuPaul's Drag Race is sashaying its way into Sin City.

VH1 on Wednesday announced an expansion of its Emmy-winning reality competition series, titled RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue. The docuseries follows six beloved drag queens — including Derrick Barry, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, Asia O'Hara, Naomi Smalls, Kameron Michaels and Drag Race season 11 winner Yvie Oddly — in their personal and professional journeys as they prepare to hit the strip in the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency at Flamingo Las Vegas.

The series promises to give viewers a jaw-dropping look at what it takes to pull off a drag show of epic proportions, while also showcasing a more intimate glimpse into the queens' lives once the curtains close and the costumes come off.

"All of drag is depending on us to turn it out," O'Hara says of the experience in a preview, while Barry adds, "Everything that we've worked for? The payoff is now."

The announcement of Vegas Revue comes not long after this spring's season one finale of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, another iteration within the popular franchise. The spinoff featured such stars as Vanessa Williams, Phoebe Robinson and Loni Love undergoing complete drag transformations with the help of notable Drag Race alumni.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is set to air its finale on Friday, with finalists Shea Couleé, Miz Cracker and Jujubee competing for the crown. During the episode, VH1 plans to air an extended trailer for Vegas Revue.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue — which premieres Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 — is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola and Todd Radnitz serve as executive producers for VH1, and Jen Passovoy also serves as a producer.

Watch the first trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue below.