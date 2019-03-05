Russell Hornsby to Star in NBC's 'Bone Collector' Reboot

The actor will play the title character in 'Lincoln,' based on a book series and the 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington.

NBC's Bone Collector reboot has found its lead actor.

Russell Hornsby will play the title character in Lincoln, a crime-drama pilot centered on NYPD detective Lincoln Rhyme, who's obsessed with taking down a serial killer known as the Bone Collector.

The pilot is in second position for Hornsby to Fox's legal drama Proven Innocent, where he stars opposite Rachelle Lefevre. The show has put up modest ratings on Friday nights through three weeks.

Lincoln, from Sony Pictures TV and Universal TV in association with Keshet Studios, is based on a best-selling book series by Jeffrey Deaver and the 1999 movie The Bone Collector, which starred Denzel Washington as Rhyme and Angelina Jolie as his partner.

The series will follow Rhyme, who was seriously injured in the hunt for the Bone Collector and is called back into action when the killer re-emerges. He forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt his nemesis while also taking on the highest-profile cases in the NYPD.

VJ Boyd (SWAT, Justified) and Mark Bianculli wrote the pilot and executive produce with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

Hornsby starred in NBC's Grimm for six seasons from 2011-17. Recent credits also include the Netflix limited series Seven Seconds and feature film Fences, which Washington starred in and directed. He is repped by ICM, Cohn/Torgan Management and Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported the news.