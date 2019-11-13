Russo Bros. to Produce Comic Book Docuseries 'Slugfest' for Quibi

The show is adapted from the 2017 book that looks at the rivalry between Marvel and DC.

Joe and Anthony Russo made Marvel's heroes slug it out in their 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. Now, they are examining a rivalry just as monumental as the one between Captain America and Iron Man.

The duo will executive produce the upcoming Quibi docuseries Slugfest, which looks at the decades-long rivalry between Marvel and DC, the world's two dominant comic book publishers.

The docuseries is inspired by Reed Tucker's 2017 book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC, and will look at the rise and growth of comics as an art form, and the two companies that would go on to define the medium. It will examine the behind-the-scenes maneuvering that saw both companies struggle for dominance, as well as examine important moments in both publishers' histories, such as the 1976 crossover between DC's Superman and Marvel's Spider-Man.

Slugfest is from directors Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, the filmmakers behind the documentaries Believer and Framing John DeLorean. Slugfest will be produced by AGBO CEO Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool and Jen Casey.

The Russo Bros. are coming off of Avengers: Endgame, the top-grossing film of all time. Up next they are directing Tom Holland's Cherry, and as producers, have Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges out Nov. 22.

Quibi will launch Slugfest on April 6, 2020.