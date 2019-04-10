'Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes,' 'Champaign ILL' Among 4 Series Canceled as YouTube Shifts Scripted Strategy

'Sideswiped' and 'Do You Want to See a Dead Body' also get the ax as the Google-owned service shifts its strategy on originals.

YouTube is deleting some of its scripted originals.

The video streaming platform has canceled four shows — Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Champaign ILL, Sideswiped and Do You Want to See a Dead Body — as it shifts its strategy regarding original, commissioned programming.

Scripted series were formerly behind a paywall as part of the YouTube Premium subscription service, but the company is moving to a dual distribution model whereby originals will be available on the free, ad-supported YouTube as well as the ad-free Premium tier (which also includes YouTube Music).

THR reported in November that YouTube was pulling back from production on big-budget scripted originals as it seeks projects that it can distribute across both its free and subscription offerings. As part of this shift, the company is expected to double down on programming featuring its homegrown creators and the crop of traditional talent who have made YouTube their online home. It will also focus on unscripted and educational shows and docuseries about music artists, with the aim of enhancing YouTube's core business of user-generated videos. The four canceled shows, along with other recent cancellations Origin, Overthinking With Kat and June and Youth and Consequences, were developed largely for an SVOD strategy that company

"Our goal is to create amazing programming focused on music, education, YouTube creators and some lighthouse shows" a la the breakout Cobra Kai, said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube. "We just had our most successful year to date and will soon announce a slate of new and returning hits."

YouTube isn't getting out of the scripted business entirely: Season two of Cobra Kai premieres April 24, and it continues to air Step Up: High Water, Liza on Demand starring YouTuber Liza Koshy and sci-fi series Impulse, which is in production on its second season.

In addition, the streamer — which reaches nearly 2 billion logged in users each month — plans to invest in interactive programming for the platform under the leadership of longtime executive Ben Relles, who previously headed unscripted for the originals team.

A new slate of projects designed for YouTube's new programming strategy is expected to be unveiled at its annual Brandcast advertiser event on May 2.

Variety first reported the cancellations.