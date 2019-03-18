Ryan Hansen to Star in Decades-Spanning Fox Comedy

The 'Veronica Mars' alum will play one of the title characters in 'Adam & Eve,' joining Odette Annable.

Fox's comedy pilot Adam & Eve has found the second of its title stars.

Veronica Mars and Party Down alum Ryan Hansen will play Adam in the decades-spanning show from 20th Century Fox TV and creator Jon Beckerman (Ed, The Late Show With David Letterman). He joins the previously cast Odette Annable, who plays Eve.

Based on a French-Canadian format, Adam & Eve will follow a couple at three stages of their relationship: young and passionate, married with kids and navigating retirement. The show aims to ask big questions, like what makes a marriage last? Do people really ever change? And after 40 years together, why can't we pick a place for dinner without it becoming a "thing"?

Beckerman executive produces with Claude Meunier and Luc Wiseman of Avanti Groupe. Claire Scanlon (GLOW, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is directing the pilot.

Hansen played Dick Casablancas on Veronica Mars, a role he reprises on Hulu's upcoming eight-episode revival (which has wrapped production). He also stars in and produces the YouTube series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television; other recent credits include Teachers, a guest role on Fresh Off the Boat and, coincidentally, a guest spot on CBS' Me, Myself and I, which had a similar three-stages-of-life premise.

Hansen is repped by Gersh.