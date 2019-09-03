Ryan Murphy Adds to Netflix Slate With 'A Chorus Line' Mini, Andy Warhol Docuseries

The prolific producer is also working on a scripted series about designer Halston with Ewan McGregor attached to star.

Ryan Murphy has revealed his next wave of originals as part of his $300 million Netflix overall deal.

The prolific producer is prepping a 10-episode A Chorus Line miniseries and a limited drama about Halston, with Ewan McGregor set to play the designer. On the documentary side, Murphy is readying a 10-part series about artist Andy Warhol and more, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The news was disclosed Tuesday as part of a Time magazine cover story with the producer behind American Horror Story.

Murphy also divulged that Patti LuPone — fresh off her guest role on FX's Pose — will join Holland Taylor in Hollywood, the showrunner's first original series for Netflix. Hollywood, co-created by Glee and Scream Queens collaborator Ian Brennan, will debut in May and, as Murphy tells it, will "look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed."

Additionally, Murphy says he's working with frequent collaborator Jessica Lange on a project "about Marlene Dietrich in Vegas in the early '60s." (It is unclear if this is a TV series or feature film.)

On the documentary front, Murphy noted the Warhol docuseries will be "big" and "flashy" and will explore the "real person who made all this stuff that changed all our lives." On top of that, he is prepping a docuseries about the most stylish people in the world and A Secret Love, the story of a closeted lesbian couple who came out in their 80s.

All of the new Netflix offerings join the drama The Politician (Murphy's first streaming show and which is being produced by 20th Century Fox TV); the features The Prom, starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, and The Boys in the Band (with its original Broadway cast); and Ratched, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson. On the network and cable side, Murphy also has Fox's 911 and its spinoff, 911: Lone Star; and FX's Pose and the anthologies American Horror Story and American Crime Story, with the latter exploring the Monica Lewinsky scandal and set to premiere in 2020.

Murphy moved his overall deal from his longtime home at 20th Century Fox TV to Netflix in early 2018. He still produces Pose, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, 911 and 911: Lone Star, as well as Netflix's Ratched and The Politician for the now Disney-owned TV studio.

Additional details, including producers, cast and premiere dates, were not immediately available.

Read the full Time cover story on Murphy here.