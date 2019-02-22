Ryan Murphy Sets First Netflix Original Series: 'Hollywood'

Ryan Murphy isn't wasting any time getting the ball rolling for Netflix.

The prolific creator has lined up his first original series produced by the streamer and to air on the streamer: Hollywood.

Co-created with longtime partner Ian Brennan (Glee, Scream Queens), Murphy described the series as a "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown."

Hollywood has been picked up with a straight-to-series order. Principal photography will begin this summer. Additional details — including if it's a comedy or a drama — were not immediately available.

Hollywood marks Murphy's third overall show for Netflix. Both The Politician and Ratched landed at the streamer as part of Murphy's deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Murphy announced plans to exit the studio nearly a year ago to the day for a massive $300 million overall deal with Netflix. He officially became a Netflix employee on July 1, 2018.

Murphy's move to Netflix followed a similar nine-figure deal that the streamer announced with mega-producer Shonda Rhimes. The latter has a slate of eight projects she's currently working on for Netflix, with rumors the first one will bow in late 2019.

Murphy, meanwhile, continues to work on Netflix's 20th TV-produced Ratched, his One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series starring Sarah Paulson, and The Politician with Ben Platt. In addition, Murphy has the studio's FX anthology American Horror Story (due in October) and awards season player Pose. The futures of Emmy darling American Crime Story and Feud remain in limbo, as subjects for those anthologies have yet to be determined. He also exec produces Fox procedural 911.

Hollywood reunites Murphy with Brennan, who, along with Brad Falchuk, co-created Fox mega-hit Glee. The duo also worked on two seasons of Fox's Scream Queens, which Murphy has been cryptically posting about on social media as he mulls a revival. Missing from Hollywood is Falchuk, who remains under an overall deal with 20th TV — at least for now.