Dreamers Set Out to Disrupt 'Hollywood' in Trailer for Ryan Murphy Netflix Drama

"What if you could rewrite the story?" asks the first look at Ryan Murphy's limited series.

In Hollywood, everyone wants to go to Dreamland.

Netflix released the trailer for Ryan Murphy's debut series for the streamer, and the first look at the Murphy and Ian Brennan-created limited drama brings viewers back to an alternate 1940s Hollywood and right to the Golden Tip Gasoline station, where Ernie (Dylan McDermott) runs a unique operation with a group of Tinseltown dreamers.

"You get in the car with them. Have a drink, maybe. Sometimes...sometimes you have to service," Ernie explains to aspiring actor Jack (David Corenswet) of the sex-for-hire protocol when a customer gives them the "Dreamland" password upon arrival.

"I came here to be a movie star!" Jack protests. And Jack isn't the only one among the group who has aspirations larger than servicing the Golden Tip customers.

Screenwriter Archie (Jeremy Pope) wants to rewrite the Hollywood script and, when greeted by Ellen Kincaid (Holland Taylor) of Ace Studios is met with a kiss on the lips and told, "You're colored — I love it!" Director Raymond (Darren Criss), in his own meeting with Ace Studios, says, "If we change the way that movies are made, I think you can change the world."

The footage also introduces real-life "star-maker" agent Henry Willson (portrayed by Jim Parsons) and actor Rock Hudson (played by Jake Picking), as well as a mix of fictional and nonfictional characters played by Patti LuPone, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Joe Mantello, Maude Apatow, Michelle Krusiec and Queen Latifah.

The trailer starts out with aspiring hopes for change, but signals an uphill battle to come as the diverse group is met with backlash, protests and even violence as they fight for their seats at the collective Hollywood table. "We aren't just making a movie — we're making history," sums up Weaving's character.

Hollywood, which Murphy has described as a "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown," will attempt to rewrite history when it debuts May 1. Following a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost — each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Watch the trailer, below.