Ryan Murphy's 'Politician' Gets Netflix Premiere Date

The comedy starring Ben Platt is the first series on Netflix for the prolific producer but fall outside his massive deal with the streamer.

Ryan Murphy's first series to stream on Netflix has a premiere date.

The Politician, starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, will debut Sept. 27 — likely in the thick of fall premieres on the broadcast networks. The series stars Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, Calif., who knows he's going to be president someday. But first he has to navigate the treacherous political waters of his high school to become student body president.

The cast for season one of The Politician also includes Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.

The series will be the first to debut on Netflix for Murphy, but it doesn't fall under the massive overall deal he signed with the streamer in 2018. The Politician is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

The first series produced by Netflix under Murphy's deal is Hollywood, which the prolific producer describes as a "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown."

Murphy co-created The Politician with frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk; Ian Brennan, another Murphy regular, joins them as an executive producer.

In addition to The Politician, Murphy is also working on Ratched, a One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson, for Netflix. That show also came under his previous deal at 20th Century Fox TV.