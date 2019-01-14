Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched': Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone Among 10 Cast in Netflix Series

Judy Davis, Corey Stoll, Amanda Plummer, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish and Finn Wittrock will star in the 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' prequel for Netflix.

Ryan Murphy has revealed the star-studded cast of Ratched, his forthcoming One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series for Netflix.

The drama, which is set to begin production in a couple weeks, will star Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched. The project, from Fox 21 TV Studios, was picked up with a two-season, 18-episode order.

Joining Paulson in the cast are, in alphabetical order: Jon Jon Briones (Sons of Anarchy), Charlie Carver (The Leftovers), Judy Davis (Feud), Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Hunter Parrish (Weeds), Amanda Plummer (Pulp Fiction), Corey Stoll (The Strain), Sharon Stone and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story). Character details were not revealed.

Murphy called the cast "a true murderers' row of talent" when he revealed the cast in a post on his verified Instagram feed: "So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with. … Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot wait."

Emmy winner and frequent Murphy star Paulson will produce the series, which counts Michael Douglas — who produced the original 1975 film adaptation — as an executive producer. Murphy is poised to direct the pilot. Newcomer Evan Romansky penned the spec script, which was given to Murphy via his agent at CAA. Murphy spent a year securing rights to the character and the participation of the estate of original producer Saul Zaentz.

The origin story begins in 1947 and follows Ratched's journey and evolution from nurse to monster. The show will follow her deadly progression through the mental health care system.

Murphy, Douglas, Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley and Lighthouse Management Media's Jacob Epstein will executive produce; Romansky is credited as a co-exec producer. Paulson will produce alongside Saul Zaentz Co.'s Paul Zaentz, which owns the rights to the Oscar-winning film.

Ratched will mark Murphy's first series for a streaming outlet.

Nixon is repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management.