Ryan Phillippe to Play Modern-Day Frankenstein for CBS

The former 'Shooter' star will topline the network's drama pilot 'Alive,' about a cop who comes back from the dead.

Ryan Phillippe is set to play a 21st century Frankenstein's monster for CBS.

The former Shooter star will lead the cast of Alive, a drama pilot at the network. Formerly known as Frankenstein, the pilot centers on a San Francisco homicide detective (Phillippe) who is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty.

Katrina Law (The Oath, CBS' Training Day) and Aaron Staton (Mad Men) will also star in the series from Elementary's Jason Tracey and Rob Doherty and CBS TV Studios.

Phillippe's Mark Escher was presumed dead after an attack and fire at his home in San Francisco. Six months later, he shockingly reappears and is reunited with his wife, Elizabeth Lavenza (Law). But something has changed: A shadow lies over his formerly sunny disposition, and he's haunted by visions of the case he was working when he died.

He and Elizabeth, a pathologist/medical examiner, will seek answers to who shot and abducted him, and why. Elizabeth knows there's a secret behind Mark's reappearance, and she thinks she knows who is responsible: Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Staton).

Victor is a brilliant, odd, driven — maybe obsessed — scientist who's working on a cutting-edge project. On the run from an ethics board in China, Victor has returned to the United States where he works at a lab and is very involved in whatever happened to Mark. He's also Elizabeth's ex.

Phillippe is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and Sloane Offer; Law by Innovative Artists Agency and Joel Stevens Entertainment; and Staton by APA and LINK Entertainment.

Tracey and Doherty executive produce Alive with pilot director Uta Briesewitz.