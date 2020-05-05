Ryan Reynolds Jokes That He's in "Year 5" of Quarantine: "I'm Not Sure Where We Are"

The actor joined 'The Tonight Show' via video feed on Tuesday, where he talked about his upcoming action-comedy 'Free Guy' and briefly addressed 'Deadpool 3.'

Ryan Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, where he opened up to the late-night host about how he's coping with the quarantine, his upcoming action-comedy Free Guy, and those rumors of Deadpool 3.

The actor, who Fallon described as "so funny, talented and easy on the eyes," is sheltering at home with his wife Blake Lively, their three children and Reynolds' mother in law. He joked during the show that he's in "year 5" of quarantine, adding, "I'm not sure where we are."

He went on to say that his time in quarantine "vacillates between deep beautiful connection and suddenly, the third act of Aliens." When asked by Fallon how his daughters are handling it all, Reynolds joked that they will look back on this time and remember that, once, their father was "present."

Briefly addressing Deadpool 3, which is at Marvel following Disney's acquisition of Fox, Reynolds said, "If Deadpool were to be in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe], what a sandbox to play in." He was tight-lipped about the film in general, simply saying "there's a lot more story to tell."

Fallon also asked the actor about his action-comedy movie Free Guy, which follows a bank teller who is continuously injured every day and suddenly realizes that he's a background character in an open-world video game. Reynolds described the film as a "hybrid of Fortnite and GTA" in a wilder, stylized world, and said that it's his favorite film that he's been a part of so far. "I'm hoping it's released sooner or later," he said.

Near the end of the video interview, Fallon highlighted the various charities that Reynolds and Lively are involved with, including Feeding America, Food Banks Canada, the latter of which is very personal to Reynolds as he knew children growing up who used food banks when things were difficult. The pair have also contributed funds to New York City hospitals to assist the coronavirus effort.

