The Safdie Brothers Set First-Look Deal With HBO

Future TV projects from the 'Uncut Gems' directors will be produced by A24 under the pact.

The Safdie Brothers are turning their attention to television.

Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie have entered into a two-year first-look deal with HBO. They'll create new projects for the platform under their production company Elara Pictures, which they formed with longtime collaborators Sebastian Bear-McClard and Ronald Bronstein. Former Paramount and Chernin exec Dani Bernfeld is joining the outfit as partner to produce film and TV projects.

A24 will executive produce all of HBO's Elara projects and partner with Elara on select projects outside of the HBO first look. A24 previously released last year's Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, and 2017's Good Time, led by Robert Pattinson. A24 has also worked with HBO on a number of projects, including recent breakout Euphoria.

The writing-directing pair shared the best director award at the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this year for their thriller Uncut Gems, which became one of A24's highest grossing releases. The film is now streaming on Netflix. They were also nominated for the same award in 2018 for Good Time.

The brothers are repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.