Saladin Patterson Signs Overall Deal With Disney's 20th Century TV

Under the multi-year deal, the former 'Last O.G.' and 'Big Bang Theory' EP will develop, write and produce comedy series for network, cable and streaming platforms.

Saladin Patterson, executive producer of FX's Untitled Lil Dicky and showrunner on season two of TBS' The Last O.G., has inked an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Under the multi-year deal, he will develop, write and produce comedy series for network, cable and streaming platforms, returning to the now Disney-owned company after a previous development deal with the studio during which he was co-executive producer on The Bernie Mac Show. Patterson's résumé also includes showrunner of animated TBS series The Cops, co-executive producer for three seasons of The Big Bang Theory, and co-executive producer for seven seasons on USA's Psych. He developed a comedy pilot at ABC starring Leslie Odom and exec produced by Kerry Washington that did not move forward.

"I am so excited to be in the fold at 20th. Carolyn [Cassidy], Howard [Kurtzman] and Cheryl [Dolins] have a clear vision for the studio under the new Disney TV banner," Patterson said Thursday in a statement. "I look forward to partnering with them on projects that challenge the status quo of comedy. I’m also very grateful to Dana [Walden] for championing this deal that is now officially too late for them to back out of!”

Patterson is currently in production on Untitled Lil Dicky, which was picked up to series in February and is based on the life of rapper and comedian Lil Dicky. He replaced The Last O.G. showrunner and series co-creator John Carcieri to helm the second season of the Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish comedy, and was replaced by Keenen Ivory Wayans for the upcoming third season of the comedy.

“The studio’s history with Saladin began more than sixteen years ago, and we’re so happy to welcome him back," 20th TV president of creative affairs Cassidy said. "His writing is as smart as it is hilarious — two adjectives that pretty well sum up Saladin himself. He’s also as versatile a writer as there is, having worked in single cam and multicam, live action and animation. He can pretty much do anything, and we’re very glad that he’ll be doing it for us.”

Patterson is the latest creator to sign on with 20th TV since the Disney merger, joining Steve Levitan, Adam F. Goldberg, Phoebe Robinson, Jon Steinberg, the Molyneux, John Legend’s company Get Lifted Film Co., Jason Winer, Jon Cassar, Jason Richman, Nora Smith, Joanna Coles, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Raven Metzner, Marlene King, Liz Meriwether, Amy Holden Jones, Dan Fogelman, Jon M. Chu and Andrew Stearn Productions who have also signed overall deals with the studio.

He is repped by Jackoway Tyerman.