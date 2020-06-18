Salma Hayek Inks First-Look Deal at HBO Max

The streamer will get the first crack at projects developed by actress' production company, Ventanarosa.

Salma Hayek is going into business with HBO Max.

The Oscar-nominated actress and producer has signed a two-year, first-look deal with the recently launched streaming platform from WarnerMedia. Under the deal, her company, Ventanarosa, will bring projects to HBO Max first for potential development.

Hayek's producing partner, José Tamez, is president of Ventanarosa. Siobhan Flynn is head of production and development at the company, whose projects include Frida, ABC's Ugly Betty and animated feature The Prophet.

"We are delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max family," said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content.

Added Joey Chavez, executive vp original drama at the streamer, "Ventanarosa has a history of bringing the most lively and rich stories to life and we are eager to hear all of the wonderful ideas that will be borne out of this partnership."

Hayek and Ventanarosa join a roster of creatives at HBO Max that also includes Love Is Blind showrunner Sam Dean, author Mo Willems and Conan O'Brien, who's producing a series of stand-up specials for the streamer.

"We are thrilled to be joining HBO Max and WarnerMedia," said Hayek. "Their team of passionate, talented and open-minded executives are a great support in our mission to make high quality global television that explores and celebrates diversity and inclusivity."

Hayek is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.