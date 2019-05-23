Samantha Bee, 'Full Frontal' Team Show Dangers of Crowded Democratic Field With 'Supermarket Sweep'-Inspired Game

Correspondents Allana Harkin and Mike Rubens found that too many choices can lead voters to make decisions based on irrelevant factors.

Samantha Bee sent Full Frontal correspondents Allana Harkin and Mike Rubens to the streets to talk to Americans about what they look for in a presidential candidate and the answers didn't seem to have a lot to do with people's qualifications.

Harkin opened the segment by joking, of the more than 20 Democratic presidential candidates, "the majority of Americans are now running for president." She and Rubens then spoke to pedestrians to see who they planned to vote for in 2020 and why.

After interviewing a number of people, the correspondents learned that most people are overwhelmed by the number of candidates and may not have the best rationale for why they support the candidates that they do.

"This market is so saturated with all of these candidates, so I'm brain farting every day realizing that I don't know what the fuck to do with these idiots," said one man.

When the pedestrians were asked to list who they knew was running for president, most of them struggled to name many candidates. After one man listed Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, Rubens added that Peter Dinklage was also in the race. Meanwhile, another man thought that Kamala Harris' name was Camilla Kamala.

The correspondents explained in a voiceover that the large number of Democratic candidates may backfire on voters. Harkin asked one woman whom she was most likely to vote for and she responded Biden because she knew him. "What do you mean you know him? Has he smelled your hair? Touched your shoulders?" asked Harkin.

The pedestrians were next shown photos of people and asked if they would vote for them based on their appearance. One man said he wouldn't vote for Warren because he didn't trust her eyes, while another woman said that Bee had "Trump lips" after she was shown a photo of the host. Harkin showed the same woman a photo of herself and the pedestrian said that she would vote for Bee instead of Harkin, citing that the staff member looked "a little too hardcore."

In order to get a better understanding of how people choose who to vote for, the correspondents recruited the "two most overwhelmed voters" to play "Candidate Sweep." The game, which was inspired by Supermarket Sweep, was hosted by John Michael Higgins.

Higgins explained that the grocery store aisles had been stocked with products that had the candidates' faces on them. While the female contestant grabbed products featuring Beto O'Rourke because "everybody loves him," the male contestant chose products with Harris and Amy Klobuchar on them.

The female contestant continued to choose her candidates based on familiarity when she chose mayonnaise with John Hickenlooper on it because she recognized his name.

When the male player chose the tallest tub of mayonnaise with Tim Ryan on it, Higgins shared that "the tallest candidate wins the majority of U.S. elections, 'cause that's rational."

Before the conclusion of the game, Higgins announced that they had begun an express round and the players had to quickly choose one candidate-themed product from their shopping cart to hand to Harkin and Rubens.

The male contestant ultimately chose Ryan as the winner because "he's a young-looking guy with the biggest tub." Meanwhile, the woman chose Bernie Sanders. She explained that while she originally wanted to choose Biden or Warren, she was only able to find a product with Sanders on it.

Higgins ended the segment by addressing the many Democratic candidates.

"If you're running and you don't actually think you can be president," he advised, "get the fuck out!"

