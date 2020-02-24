Sam Rockwell Signs First-Look Deal With MGM/UA Television (Exclusive)

The actor and his producing partner Mark Berger's pact is the first for the newly formed label.

The newly formed MGM/UA Television has made its first deal.

The Steve Stark-led studio has signed Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell and producing partner Mark Berger's Play Hooky Productions to a first-look pact. Stark, who has extended his contract at MGM, is overseeing the division formerly known as MGM Scripted Television.

"Over the last several years, I can’t count the number of times we've said: 'Let’s bring this to Sam Rockwell.' Sam’s exquisite work and the creative alignment we shared over the kind of projects that we want to do together made our partnership an easy decision," said Stark. "The creative mind-meld our entire MGM/UA Television team had with both Mark and Sam made us truly excited about what’s ahead."

The revival of the UA label is meant to signal the studio's commitment to artists. Play Hooky Productions is committed to cultivating unique and diverse voices. MGM/UA Television senior vp Stacey Levin will be the point person for the deal.

"MGM/UA Television represents not only the history of where we’ve been but also the future of where we’re going," said Rockwell and Berger. "Their passion and commitment to telling bold stories and taking risks is perfectly aligned with what we’re doing at Play Hooky. Steve, Stacey and their team were the natural partner for us, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s to come."

Rockwell won an Oscar in 2018 for his supporting role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and won a SAG Award in January for FX's Fosse/Verdon (he also earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the part). His credits also include Jojo Rabbit, Vice and Richard Jewell. He is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment; Play Hooky Productions is repped by Gersh.

MGM's scripted TV properties include The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, Vikings and upcoming spinoff Vikings: Valhalla, Epix's Get Shorty and Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral, among others. The studio (along with ABC Studios) is also behind the pilot for ABC's Thirtysomething sequel, Thirtysomething(else).