'Full Frontal's' Samantha Bee to Broadcast Second 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'

The late-night host's event will be broadcast on April 27, the same day as Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

TBS' Full Frontal is taking on the White House Correspondents' Dinner once again.

Ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which is set to take place April 27, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee announced Monday that she will be hosting her own dinner with the show's second-not annual Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which will broadcast the same day as Donald Trump's dinner.

"I promised myself I’d never do another one of these,” Bee says in a new promo for the event. “But someone’s gotta roast that motherfucker and if they won’t do it, I will."

Bee's gala event will feature the late-night host's signature comedy while gathering journalists and members of the media.

“I’m the new White House Correspondents' Association. At least, it feels like I am, now that the old one doesn’t have the balls to face a comedian,” Bee quipped in a promo video for the event.

Bee also advertised that the event will serve a "dinner of a lifetime" to "celebrate the First Amendment." Throughout the promo, Bee showcases an array of fast food including pizza, chicken nuggets and hamburgers, which she says could potentially persuade Trump to attend: "Maybe the president will come to an actual roast if I serve his favorite foods."

"It’s going to be a night of glitz, glamour and gout," she added.

Last year, the White House Correspondents' Association announced that instead of having a comedian keynote the annual gathering, historian and author Ron Chernow will be the featured speaker at the 2019 dinner.

"As we celebrate the importance of a free and independent news media to the health of the republic, I look forward to hearing Ron place this unusual moment in the context of American history," said WHCA president Olivier Knox.

The last comedian to host the event was Michelle Wolf, who was widely criticized as being crude and mean-spirited.

In announcing the event, Bee said that she felt obligated to do her part in taking care of "real journalists." "The White House Correspondents’ Association has left me no choice — it is now up to comedy journalists to take care of real journalists. Even if those journalists insist on wearing corduroy," she said.

"It’s bigger than just the free press this time around. This is about the non-sexy parts of the First Amendment, too — and if the White House Correspondents’ Association won’t defend them, we will."

All proceeds for the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner will benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists.

