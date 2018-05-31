Samantha Bee Calls Ivanka Trump the C-Word in 'Full Frontal' Segment

“Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to ... stop it," Bee instructed the younger Trump about her father's immigration policies.

On this week's Full Frontal, Samantha Bee spoke about recent reports that the government is separating immigrant children from their parents.

“We are gonna talk about racism and I just popped an Ambien, so buckle up, everyone,” she began. After sharing a news report that explained that the government plans on prosecuting 100 percent of people that have illegally crossed the American border, Bee said, “Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about.” She then showed some posters for famous movies including Taken, Ransom and Stolen.

Bee then shared a clip of Attorney General Jeff Sessions blaming immigrant parents for bringing their kids across the border, therefore asking for them to be separated. “Why does Jeff Sessions always sound like a serial killer that Jodie Foster has to team up with another serial killer to catch?” asked Bee.

Following clips of broadcast reporters stating that migrant families have been separated well before Trump’s turn in office, Bee admitted, “We have had awful immigration practices since, well, always even under presidents we like seeing shirtless.” She added that while Trump did not start this issue, “he’s making it so much worse.”

Bee also called out what White House chief of staff John Kelly said in an interview with NPR that “the big point is they elected to come illegally to the United States,” as well as that the children will be taken care of in “foster care or whatever.” She said, “If John Kelly had directed Sophie’s Choice, it would’ve been called ‘Ungrateful Bitch Got to Keep One Whole Kid.’”

“Despite what John Kelly thinks, cruelty won’t stop immigration. It will just make immigrants lives harder and strain our already overwhelmed system,” said Bee. The host shared a statistic that the Office of Refugee Resettlement lost nearly 1,500 children in 2017. “But if you ask Rick Santorum, that’s fine ‘cause that’s government, for ya.” After sharing a clip of Santorum stating that the government loses people all the time, Bee joked, “It’s true. Melania lives in the White House and nobody can find her.”

“These people seem really bad at keeping track of unaccompanied minors. How about we don’t make a ton more minors unaccompanied and we don’t treat any kids like criminals,” suggested Bee. The host then responded to Homeland Security director Kirstjen Nielsen’s comments that the families are separated because they are breaking the law. “Look Kirstjen, I’m sorry your parents took a normal name, jumbled up the letters and threw in a J like you’re the norse god of being white when you know your ass is from Clearwater, Florida, but that’s no excuse to treat us like we’re dumb. We know this isn’t just about breaking the law because you’re also doing this to families who are legally seeking asylum.”

Bee then pointed out that many Americans are paying attention to the issue, though there is one person in particular that has yet to acknowledge the problem. “Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” she said while a photo of Trump with her child appeared behind the host. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c---. He listens to you.” She concluded, “Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to fucking stop it.”

The comment has generated backlash on Thursday morning, with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling it vile and vicious. As of early Thursday afternoon the longer clip about the segment had been removed from Full Frontal's YouTube channel and the shorter clip, above, was no longer available to embed.